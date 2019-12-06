Weekend's European team news previews

Saturday

Champions Cup

Munster v Saracens

Ulster v Harlequins

Northampton v Leinster

Ospreys v Racing

La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors

Challenge Cup

Cardiff Blues v Pau

Bayonne v Scarlets

Bristol v Stade Francais

Toulon v London Irish

Leicester v Calvisano

Worcester v Dragons

Sunday

Champions Cup

Gloucester v Connacht

Sale v Exeter

