Champions Cup: Sale v Exeter Chiefs

Marland Yarde returns on the wing for Sale Sharks against Exeter Chiefs

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Two: Sale v Exeter Chiefs Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make four changes from the defeat at Worcester for their European Champions Cup tie with Exeter Chiefs.

Sam James comes in at outside centre and Marland Yarde starts on the wing, while lock James Phillips returns and WillGriff John is named at prop.

Exeter make eight changes from their victory over Wasps as England's Henry Slade returns at outside centre.

The Chiefs are top of Pool Two after consecutive wins while Sale are second after winning one and losing one.

Exeter also welcome back Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg for the trip to Salford and head coach Rob Baxter says his side have "got everything we wanted" from this stage of the competition.

"Three five-point wins, it doesn't really get any better than that," said Baxter.

"Sale are a good, attacking side and they have an ability to come at you in a variety of different ways. They can score tries which a lot of other teams cannot do, so it's down to us to make sure we have our defensive systems in place to foil them at every opportunity.

"It will be a great challenge, as always, but we've been there before and we've won. I would like to see us go there and put in one of those big Exeter Chiefs-type performances."

Sale: Hammersley; Ashton, James, Van Rensburg, Yarde; R du Preez, de Klerk; Oosthuizen, van der Merwe, John, Evans, Phillips, T Curry, B Curry, Ross

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Wooley, Postlethwaite, Neild, Cliff, L James, Solomona

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Hill, Whitten; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Woodburn