European Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

European Champions Cup Pool 2: La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Only five players retain their places as Glasgow Warriors make sweeping changes for their European Champions Cup game away to La Rochelle.

Warriors lost 23-10 at home to Conference A leaders Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday.

Prop D'Arcy Rae has undergone surgery for a hand injury picked up at Scotstoun and is expected to be out of action for up to four months.

La Rochelle make five changes after a 22-13 Top 14 home win over Castres.

The hosts, who have lost their opening two Pool 2 games and lie seventh in their domestic league, are without France internationals Gregory Alldritt and Geoffrey Doumayrou, with New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow dropping to the bench.

Pierre Aguillon replaces Doumayrou at centre, with Alesi Bales at scrum-half, while Jules Plisson starts at fly-half as Brock James switches to the replacements.

Alldritt's place in the back row goes to Zeno Kieft, with Thomas Jolmes replacing fellow lock Romain Sazy.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie packs his 23-man squad with 18 internationals with his side, third in their group, needing wins in their double header with the French to keep in touch with Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks.

Backs Tommy Seymour, Sam Johnson and Niko Matawalu, plus forwards Jonny Gray and Ryan Wilson, retain their places.

DTH van der Merwe starts on the wing in place of the injured Lee Jones, while Tommy Seymour reverts to full-back.

George Horne and Adam Hastings return behind the scrum after being rested against Leinster, while Nick Grigg comes into the side to partner fellow Scotland midfielder Sam Johnson.

Rae's fellow prop, Oli Kebble, also misses out with a head injury, so hooker Fraser Brown is joined by Alex Allan and Zander Fagerson in an all-new front row.

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray combine in the second-row for the first time this season in Glasgow colours following their respective Scotland appearances at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Callum Gibbins returns from injury to line up at openside to captain the side.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie: "We are excited to be back in Europe and have prepared well.

"We welcome back an experienced crew to test ourselves against a big, physical La Rochelle side who are notoriously tough at home."

Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Matawalu, Grigg, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne, Allan, Brown, Z Fagerson, Cummings, Gray, Wilson, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Seiuli, Nicol, Harley, Gordon, Price, P Horne, Steyn.

La Rochelle: Priso, Orioli, Herrera, Jolmes, Tanguy, Kieft, Gourdon, Vito (cap), Bales, Plisson, Pierre Boudehent, Aguillon, Sinzelle, Rattez, Murimurivalu.

Replacements: Lebrun, Wardi, Puafisi, Lavault, Paul Boudehent, Kerr-Barlow, James, Plessis.