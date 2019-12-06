Heineken European Champions Cup: Munster v Saracens (Sat)

Brad Barritt will captain Saracens on his 250th appearance for the club

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Four: Munster v Saracens Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT

Reigning European champions Saracens will be without much of their current England contingent for Saturday's trip to Thomond Park.

Owen Farrell, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly are among nine players to drop out of the side for the meeting with Munster.

Meanwhile, the Irish province make 14 changes from the side that was defeated by Edinburgh last weekend.

Prop Stephen Archer is the only player to retain his place.

Last weekend the Sarries trio of Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje made their first appearances since returning from the World Cup in Japan in the 25-12 win over Bath.

However, Itoje is the only member of England's starting World Cup final side to be named for their trip to Limerick, with the forward moving to lock having operated at flanker last weekend.

Manu Vunipola and Ben Spencer form the half-back partnership with Brad Barritt captaining the side on his 250th appearance.

Last season's European champions currently sit bottom of the English Premiership on -18 points following their 35-point deduction.

A heavy defeat by Clermont in their Champions Cup opener means that another loss would likely signal an end to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of this season's competition.

Only Stephen Archer retains his place from last week's defeat by Edinburgh

Munster fell to their first home defeat in nearly two years last weekend when head coach Johann van Graan fielded a largely inexperienced outfit against Edinburgh.

Unsurprisingly van Graan reverts to his strongest available side, with Archer keeping his spot at tight-head prop as John Ryan is named among the replacements.

Tadhg Beirne is named at flanker as opposed to the second row, where he has operated for the majority of his time at the province.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; Kleyn, Holland; Beirne, O'Mahony, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Ryan, Wycherley, O'Donoghue, McCarthy, Arnold, Botha.

Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Lozowski, Barritt, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Spencer; Barrington, Singleton, Lamositele, Skelton, Itoje; Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Carre, Ibuanokpe, Kpoku, Reffell, Whiteley, Malins, Tompkins.