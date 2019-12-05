World Sevens Series: Ireland's men and women both lose opener in Dubai

Ireland's women fell to a last-gasp defeat aganist Spain

Ireland's men lost on their debut as a core World Sevens Series team after falling to a 24-19 defeat to the USA in Dubai.

Aaron O'Sullivan, Terry Kennedy and Jack Kelly touched down for Ireland against an experienced American side.

There was late heartbreak for Ireland's women as Maria Garcia's converted try in the last minute gave Spain a 12-10 win in their opener.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Kathy Baker scored for Stan McDowell's outfit.

After Carlin Isles' early try for the USA, Ireland responded strongly as O'Sullivan, on his Ireland Sevens debut, crashed over in the fifth minute.

From there, the Americans seized control of the game with three tries in quick succession as Ireland lost Harry McNulty through injury and also had a Jordan Conroy try ruled out for a forward pass.

But Anthony Eddy's men, finished strongly and they got their just reward through tries from Kennedy and then Kelly to reduce the score to a five-point game.

Ireland women made a fast start at the Sevens Stadium as Murphy Crowe and Baker touched down before captain Patricia Garcia got Spain on the board.

Maria Garcia then crossed in the last minute to bring Spain level, with namesake Patricia's conversion securing the win at the final hooter.

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the men's team facing Australia and Scotland in their final Pool games before the play-off stages begin on Saturday.

The women's side will take on Australia and Fiji as they bid to make the quarter-finals.