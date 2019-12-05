Anton Bresler: Worcester Warriors lock agrees contract extension
Anton Bresler is the latest Worcester Warriors player to extend their contract with the Premiership club.
The Namibia-born 31-year-old lock was signed from Edinburgh two years ago and has become a fans' favourite.
Worcester, who have not disclosed the length of lock Bresler's new deal, have now extended the contracts of six of their players in the space of a week.
Ted Hill, Andrew Kitchener, Francois Venter, Nick Schonert and Sam Lewis have also put pen to paper.
"I think we are going places and I want to be part of something big," said Bresler.
"There is definitely potential for us to become not only a top-six club but, if we stick to our processes and our plan. I am really optimistic that we can do even better."