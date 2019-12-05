Jack Cosgrove: Dragons prop forced to retire through injury
Dragons prop Jack Cosgrove has been forced to retire from professional rugby because of a serious eye injury sustained in training.
The 25-year-old joined the Welsh region from Worcester in June 2019.
But he only played one Pro14 game for Dragons this season, coming off the bench early in a 38-14 defeat to Connacht at Rodney Parade in October.
Cosgrove, a Scotland U20 international, also played at Edinburgh, London Scottish and Bristol.