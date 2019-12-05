Jack Cosgrove: Dragons prop forced to retire through injury

Prop Jack Cosgrove retires having made one Pro14 appearance for Dragons
Dragons prop Jack Cosgrove has been forced to retire from professional rugby because of a serious eye injury sustained in training.

The 25-year-old joined the Welsh region from Worcester in June 2019.

But he only played one Pro14 game for Dragons this season, coming off the bench early in a 38-14 defeat to Connacht at Rodney Parade in October.

Cosgrove, a Scotland U20 international, also played at Edinburgh, London Scottish and Bristol.

