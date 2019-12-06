Challenge Cup: Toulon v London Irish

Declan Kidney's side have won one and lost one of their two European games so far this term

European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Two Venue: Stade Mayol Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

London Irish will be without suspended prop Ollie Hoskins for Saturday's Pool Two game at French club Toulon in the European Challenge Cup.

The Australian accepted a charge of dangerous play relating to his sending off at Bristol Bears on 1 December, leading to a one-week ban.

Tonga's Steve Mafi will make his first start for Irish in the back row, while Samoa's Motu Matu'u starts at hooker.

The French side are top of the pool with two wins from two.

London Irish are three points behind their hosts in second spot, having beaten Bayonne after losing at Scarlets.

London Irish: Atkins; Fowlie, Campbell, Clews, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Steele; Elrington, Matu'u, Cilliers, Maddison, Van der Merwe, Mafi, Cowan, Rogerson.

Replacements: McMillan, Dell, Chawatama, Nott, Donnell, Ioane, Meehan, Cokanasiga.

Toulon: Heem; Moyano, Heriteau, Belleau, Dakuwaqa; Carbonel, Serin; Fresia, Tolofua, Gigashvili, Rebbadj, Alainu'uese, Ollivon, Isa, Parisse.

Replacements: Soury, Devaux, Setiano, Ory, Dachary, Cordin, Cottin, Etzebeth.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.