Kyle Steyn signs new Glasgow deal until 2022

Steyn played a privotal role in Glasgow's run to the Pro14 final last season

Kyle Steyn has signed a two-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors until summer 2022.

The 25-year-old Scotland 7s player moved to Scotstoun in February and started nine successive games to help the club reach last term's Pro14 final.

Steyn, who plays at centre or wing, joins Stafford McDowall, Oli Kebble, Matt Fagerson and Fraser Brown in signing a new Glasgow deal this season.

"It was a really easy decision to stay," Steyn said.

"There's so much scope to get better and I'm just focusing on enjoying my rugby and helping the Warriors challenge at the top of the standings."

Steyen, who has made seven appearances this season, earned his first 15-a-side national team call-up when named in Gregor Townsend's pre-Rugby World Cup training squad in the summer.

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said: "He's a good man with an excellent work ethic. Kyle made an instant impression when he arrived. He is keen to learn and I think he'll just continue to get better."