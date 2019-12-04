Exeter Chiefs: Kyle Cooper joins on loan from Newcastle Falcons

From the section

Kyle Cooper has represented South Africa at under-20 level

Exeter Chiefs have agreed a loan deal with Newcastle hooker Kyle Cooper to bolster their front row options.

Cooper, 30, will move to Sandy Park until the end of March while club captain Jack Yeandle and fellow hooker Jack Innard recover from injury.

The South African joined Newcastle in 2016 from Super Rugby side The Sharks.

He made 16 Premiership appearances for Falcons last season and scored a try in the club's memorable European Champions Cup away win at Toulon.