Ollie Hoskins: London Irish prop given one-week ban after red card

Ollie Hoskins (right) walks off after being shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes (left)
London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins has been given a one-week ban after accepting a charge of dangerous play in their Premiership draw with Bristol.

The Australian, 26, was sent off in the match on 1 December after a tackle on Bears lock Chris Vui at the breakdown.

Hoskins will miss Irish's Challenge Cup game at Toulon on Saturday.

"He accepted the red card, has a clean disciplinary record and apologised for his actions," said independent panel chair Richard Whittam QC.

"Having carefully analysed the footage, they [the panel] were satisfied to the requisite standard that the contact was shoulder to shoulder.

"The Bristol player fell to ground as a result of a second tackle from London Irish 11 and not as a result of being cleared out by the player as first thought."

Hoskins will be free to play again from 10 December.

