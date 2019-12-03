Bath: Charlie Ewels and Zach Mercer out for around three months

Lock Charlie Ewels (left) has won 12 England caps

Bath captain Charlie Ewels and back row Zach Mercer will miss two to three months with knee injuries, though neither will require surgery.

The England internationals suffered the injuries in Bath's Champions Cup games against Ulster and Harlequins.

Ewels, 24, and Mercer, 22, will wear knee braces before working with Bath's performance department as they recover.

"It's incredibly positive to hear Zach and Charlie will not need surgery," said director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

"I know that on top of their recovery they will take every opportunity to both improve themselves and contribute to the squad in every way that they can."