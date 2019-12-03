Love Island: Winner Greg O'Shea named in Ireland Sevens squad

Greg O'Shea was part of the Ireland team that qualified for the World Sevens before finding fame on Love Island

Love Island winner Greg O'Shea has been named in Ireland's squad for their maiden World Sevens Series appearance.

O'Shea, who won the reality series with Amber Gill, will travel to Dubai as part of Anthony Eddy's 13-man squad.

Ireland will face the USA, Australia and Scotland in their first appearance as a Sevens core team.

On top of their debut in the Sevens Series, Ireland will bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the World Rugby Repechage tournament in June.

Billy Dardis leads Ireland's squad for the Dubai Sevens, while Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Foster Horan and Harry McNulty, who were part of the initial Men's Sevens panel in 2015, are all included.

Eddy has been able to retain the main core of the side that achieved World Series qualification in Hong Kong as Adam Leavy, Bryan Mollen, Greg O'Shea, Jordan Conroy and John O'Donnell are all named in the squad.

Leinster Academy back Aaron O'Sullivan, who made his Ireland Under-20 debut against England at last summer's Under-20 World Championship in Argentina, is in line for his first Sevens cap, while former Ireland Under-20 captain Jack Kelly and Hugo Lennox of Skerries complete the panel.

Ulster's sprinter-turned-winger Aaron Sexton has been named in Ireland's Development squad

Ireland's women will also be in action in Dubai and will take on Australia, Spain and Fiji in their Pool.

Two development squads will travel to the UAE for an Invitational Tournament and will link-up with the senior squads.

Under-20 Grand Slam winners Liam Turner, Iwan Hughes and Rob Russell are included in the men's Development panel, while Ulster Academy wing Aaron Sexton is joined by his provincial team-mate Graham Curtis on the trip.

Ireland international Enya Breen, who recently featured for Adam Griggs' side against Wales in the November Test, has been named in the women's Development squad, which also includes Grace Moore and Soneva Scott, who have both come through the IQ Rugby system.