Cardiff Blues: Wales wing Josh Adams set for debut v Pau

Challenge Cup: Cardiff Blues v Pau Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sat, 7 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live S4C, Report on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues will give World Cup top try-scorer Josh Adams his debut against Pau in the European Challenge Cup.

Adams, who has signed from Worcester Warriors, scored seven tries in seven matches in Japan.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams also plays his first regional match of the season.

But prop Dillon Lewis (hamstring) and lock Seb Davies (knee) have been sidelined by minor injuries picked up in the Wales-Barbarians game.

"I would never have thought that (top World Cup try-scorer) would be the case when I left Wales four and a half years ago but here I am," said Scarlets Academy product Adams, who joined Worcester in 2015 and spent time on loan at Cinderford before his eventual breakthrough in the English Premiership.

"We were bitterly disappointed not to get to the final because I thought that was a reasonable goal and if we got there we would have every chance of winning.

"But on a personal note it's been fantastic, I was lucky enough to play all the games and I've been fortunate with injuries. I'm enjoying the journey and long may it continue!"

Adams, 24, is now preparing to be more of a marked man on his return to domestic rugby in Wales, after touching down twice in the non-capped international against the Barbarians.

"When you preview the opposition, you look at their key players, and if they identify me as a threat then fine but if I attract more players, then there's going to be space somewhere else,

"My first day on Tuesday felt like a first day at school, when you come to a new club, but it's great and it's helped I know a lot of the boys anyway so I'm trying to get up to speed as quickly as I can," Adams told BBC Sport Wales.

"The Cardiff Blues' way of playing and the brand definitely attracted me, they play some lovely rugby with a young exciting back-line."

Adams, who has 21 caps, joins fellow new recruit Hallam Amos, Owen Lane and Matthew Morgan as international options in the Cardiff Blues back three, with Aled Summerhill and Jason Harries also contesting places.

"He's definitely a live-wire and he'll pop up in all parts of the field, he'll probably get plenty of ball in his hands. He's done very well for Worcester, fantastically well for Wales, and his World Cup tops off what a brilliant 18 months he's had," added coach John Mulvihill.

Cardiff Blues have six points from their two Challenge Cup games after winning in Calvisano while losing at home to Leicester, while Pau, who have former Blues captain Paul Tito in their coaching team, have five points.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy) Assistants: Manuel Bottino (Italy), Federico Vedovelli (Italy) TMO: Stefano Penne (Italy).