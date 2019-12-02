Jacob Stockdale: Ulster and Ireland wing happy to prove critics wrong

Jacob Stockdale is set to return for Ulster after missing the weekend win over Scarlets

Champions Cup Pool Three: Ulster v Harlequins Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale says he's "excited to prove people wrong" over his defensive game before the Champions Cup match against Harlequins.

The Ireland wing's defending has come in for criticism but he produced a superb last-gasp cover tackle to secure a win at Bath last month.

"That tackle meant a lot to me - I've been working very hard on defence over the last two years," Stockdale added.

"To see the fruits of it now is really rewarding."

He said: "I'm known for scoring tries and not saving them too often so it was nice to showcase my skills in that sense.

"You are always going to think criticism is a bit unfair. I'm excited to prove people wrong and that's what I try to do every day."

Ulster also beat Clermont Auvergne to top Pool Three and now go into back-to-back games against Quins.

"They are a very good side and will probably provide quite a different challenge from what we faced against Clermont and Bath," Stockdale said.

"I think it will largely come down to the pack on how our game goes but we like to play our own gameplan and don't like to change it too much from team to team.

"Hopefully we'll still be able to move the ball around a bit and there will be an opportunity to attack.

"Last season we got to the quarter-finals and pushed Leinster hard - we want to build on what we've done the year before and that's our plan."