Francois Venter: Worcester's South Africa centre signs two-year contract extension

Francois Venter featured in South Africa's autumn tours to Europe in 2016 and 2017

Worcester centre Francois Venter has agreed a contract extension to stay at Sixways until the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old, who won the last of his seven caps for South Africa in December 2017, joined Worcester from the Cheetahs in 2018.

He has scored 10 tries in 29 appearances for Warriors.

"I have bought into the future of the club and hopefully we can be a sustainable top-six Premiership side," Venter said.

"I also like security, so extending my contract gives me that. I enjoy the vibe around the club and the lads we have in the squad so for me it was a no-brainer," added Venter, who was out of contract next summer.

"At the start of this season I struggled a little bit with injury but it's good to be back playing again and getting opportunities. We have started well in the Premiership and hopefully we can carry that on."

Venter follows England flanker Ted Hill and lock Andrew Kitchener in agreeing new contracts in the past week.

"He is a quality player with international experience who, with his direct, physical style and superb skill-set, adds huge value to the team," added director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"In addition he is a first-class bloke and a terrific team man. I look forward to continue working with him."