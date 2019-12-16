Robert Howley: Ex-Wales backs coach banned for betting breach

Former Wales backs coach Rob Howley has been banned for 18 months, with nine months suspended, after breaking the sport's betting rules.

The suspension is backdated to his initial withdrawal from Wales' World Cup campaign, on 16 September 2019.

That means Howley is free to return to the game on or after 16 June, 2020.

Howley was sent home from Japan six days before Wales' opening win against Pool D opponents Georgia and replaced by Stephen Jones.

Warren Gatland went on to guide Wales to the tournament semi-finals ahead of joining new Wales boss Wayne Pivac's staff.

While the investigation was underway, Gatland said Howley had "been through hell" and WRU chairman Gareth Davies said they had been in regular contact with the former Wales captain.

