Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster have 'nothing to fear' against Harlequins

Champions Cup Pool Three: Ulster v Harlequins Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds

Former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys believes the Irish province have "nothing to fear" against Harlequins in Saturday's European Champions Cup game.

Ulster top Pool Three after wins over Bath away and Clermont Auvergne at home but now face back-to-back games with Quins over successive weekends.

"If Ulster can win these two games it takes them to a minimum of 16 points.

"Then you are thinking all we have to do is beat Bath at home and 20 points would have us there or thereabouts."

"It would be tough to go away to Clermont and get a win in France but Ulster have to back themselves and get a minimum of eight points, possibly nine, out of the next two games. That would set them up really well," said Humphreys.

"Players are coming back from injury, players are in form and confidence is high. I think Harlequins are going to play a little bit fast and loose and that will hopefully suit Ulster," added the BBC Radio Ulster analyst.

Ulster are set to welcome back a number of frontline players for the game, including Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring, Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy, following Friday's convincing 29-5 Pro14 triumph over Scarlets.

'Scrum-time crucial'

Ex-Ulster number eight Tony McWhirter, also a pundit on Radio Ulster's rugby union coverage, believes the scrum will play a crucial role in the double-header against the English Premiership side.

"In Europe scrum time is big and it's going to be big against Harlequins. They have England internationals Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler in their ranks.

"I'm looking forward to seeing those two props more than anything. You just have a notion that the Kingpsan crowd are really going to climb into Marler and Sinckler and that should be worth the admission fee alone, never mind the scrummaging. They are two real characters and good players.

"For me, Andy Warwick is probably the best scrummaging loose-head between him and Kyle McCall. He maybe doesn't give you a lot round the paddock but this could be the start of Warwick coming back.

"He's out of contract at the end of the season so he is playing for something.

"With Will Addison ruled out the obvious choice at full-back is Louis Ludik, who was excellent against Scarlets. Robert Baloucoune should start on the wing - he needs a fraction and it's the game-changer. If you give him an inch, all he needs is a chance."

Harlequins' 'patchy' start to season

Harlequins lie eighth in the Premiership but come into Saturday's game in Belfast on the back of victories over Gloucester in the league and Bath in the Champions Cup.

They had Sinckler ruled out of Sunday's win over Gloucester with an injury, while full-back Mike Brown will miss the remainder of the season.

"Harlequins have plenty of international boys in there who have played away games in arenas that are fairly ferocious so it's going to be a tough game," said 31-times capped Scotland international Budge Pountney.

"They haven't been in the best of form - in terms of how they've performed through the season it's been pretty sketchy - but they have a lot of boys coming back in from World Cup international duty.

"They have a lot of experience there too and they will relish the challenge of playing at Kingspan.

"It's a case of one game at a time but you want to be in the best position you can be by the time you reach that away game in France in January," he added.