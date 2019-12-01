WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

27-30 NOVEMBER, 2019

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND THREE

Newcastle Emlyn w/o Brynamman

DIVISION TWO EAST

Talywain 27 - 10 Newport HSOB

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery BG 3 - 6 RTB Ebbw Vale

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Whitchurch 6 - 43 Cardiff Saracens

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Llangwm 3 - 25 Llanybydder

PEMBROKESHIRE CUP QUARTER FINAL

Whitland 8 - 13 Tenby Utd

