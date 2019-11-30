Glasgow Warriors: Players 'not even thinking about' topping Pro14 conference - Dave Rennie

Glasgow sit fourth in Pro14 Conference A after losing at home to Leinster on Friday night

Glasgow Warriors are "not even thinking about" topping their Pro14 conference after a fourth loss in seven games, insists head coach Dave Rennie.

Unbeaten Leinster won 23-10 at Scotstoun to go eight points clear at the Conference A summit, and 18 ahead of fourth-placed Glasgow.

Warriors, who lost last year's final to the province, must overhaul that deficit to earn a home semi-final.

"Leinster are going to be tough to catch," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"Regardless of what side they put out, they've got really good depth and front up well.

"We're not even thinking about topping the pool, we've done that the last two years and it hasn't won us the title, so we're not going to get too worried about that. We need to start getting some points so we can get into the play-offs and from there we've got a chance, so we've got a fair bit of work to do."

With both sides fielding much-changed line-ups from their European Champions Cup ventures, Glasgow led through two Ruaridh Jackson tries, before Cian Kelleher responded with a double of his own to give the visitors a 17-10 half-time lead.

Ross Byrne's 13-point haul from the tee steered the defending champions to four precious points, while an error-strewn Glasgow fell short of salvaging a late losing bonus point despite laying siege to the Leinster line.

"It's not a lack of confidence or ability," Rennie added. "I just felt that at times we slowed our own ball down, especially late in the piece where we were playing with tempo and getting behind them and we slowed it down to pick round the edges.

"Their defence was impressive, constantly getting the wall in front of you, so you've got to give them credit."