Harlequins stay ahead of Saracens in Premier 15s table after 13-try win

Cowell crosses for Harlequins

Harlequins Women ran in 13 tries as they maintained their lead in the Premier 15s table with an emphatic 81-0 win over Firwood Waterloo.

Davinia Catlin (3), Giada Franco, Heather Cowell (2), Tove Viksten (2), Emily Scott, Jess Breach (2), Emily Robinson and Fiona Fletcher all scored.

Their seventh successive bonus-point victory puts them one point clear of Saracens, who won 32-21 at Wasps.

Gloucester are third after a 60-12 win over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

In the first league fixtures for a month following the international break, Quins went ahead on a cold, misty morning at Surrey Sports Park after only three minutes through Catlin, with Franco finishing a fine flowing move with 12 minutes gone.

Catlin completed her hat-trick in the second half, while stylish footwork from Scott saw the England international notch a fine individual try.

Sarries also have a 100% record and Canadian Mackenzie Carson powered through under the posts to give them a 10-point lead after eight minutes in the afternoon sunshine at Twyford Avenue.

Hannah Botterman also crashed over to put the visitors 17-6 ahead at the break and further scores from Rocky Clark - against her former club - another for Botterman, and Poppy Cleall in the corner ensured the bonus-point win.

The first meeting of the season between the top two teams takes place at Twickenham Stoop on 14 December.

Gloucester recorded 10 tries in their win, Rachel Lund, Kelly Smith (2), Mia Venner, Ellena Perry, Ellie Underwood (2), Ceri Large, Mo Hunt and Charlie Mae Manns all going over.