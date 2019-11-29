Mike Brown: Harlequins full-back set to miss rest of season because of knee surgery

Mike Brown made the most recent of his appearances for Harlequins against Bath on Saturday

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown is set to miss the rest of the Premiership season after surgery on a knee injury.

The 34-year-old, who has won 72 caps for England, is expected to return to action within "six to nine months" according to the Premiership club.

"Losing Mike is a big loss. He's tried hard to train and play over the past few weeks," boss Paul Gustard said.

"Unfortunately his situation worsened, and it would be damaging to his long-term knee health to try and play."

Brown, who has made more than 300 appearances for Quins, has played five times this term after initially suffering the injury at the end of pre-season.

He was left out of England's squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Harlequins will also be without Scott Baldwin until the new year with the hooker needing surgery on a neck injury sustained in their Champions Cup tie against Clermont Auvergne.