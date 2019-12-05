Glasgow Warriors: Pick your starting XV to take on La Rochelle

European Champions Cup Pool 2: La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Huw Jones or Kyle Steyn? Ryan Wilson or Matt Fagerson? Who should make the Glasgow Warriors team to play La Rochelle on Saturday?

After being battered by Exeter Chiefs in their second pool fixture, Dave Rennie's side face a huge double-header against their French opponents as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Who should make the starting XV? Pick and share your side below.