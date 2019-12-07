La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors: Can you name Warriors to have played in France?

European Champions Cup Pool 2: La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Glasgow Warriors travel to France this Saturday to take on La Rochelle in a vital European Champions Cup Pool 2 encounter.

Dave Rennie's side may come up against a familiar foe in Tonga prop Sila Puafisi, who spent two years at Scotstoun between 2015 and 2017.

BBC Scotland has picked out 10 well-known ex-Glasgow men who have also played club rugby in France. Can you name them? You have five minutes.

