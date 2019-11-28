Pro14: Munster make 14 changes for Edinburgh game in Cork

Conor Murray and Keith Earls are among 10 members of Ireland's World Cup squad who will not feature in Cork

Pro14: Munster v Edinburgh Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Munster make 14 changes from last weekend's Champions Cup draw with Racing 92 for Friday's Pro14 contest against Edinburgh in Cork.

Jack O'Donoghue is the only man retained as Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander are among 10 Ireland World Cup players to drop out.

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally makes his first appearance of the season and is joined by fit-again Hamish Watson.

Watson injured a foot in Scotland's opening World Cup loss to Ireland.

Mike Willemse and Luke Crosbie are the men making way for Richard Cockerill's side, with the South African hooker on the bench for the trip to Cork.

O'Donoghue captains a young looking Munster side which includes a first Pro14 start for Ben Healy at fly-half.

Archer to make 200th Munster appearance

Healy is among 11 products of the Munster Academy who will start but the side does includes experienced performers Tommy O'Donnell, Arno Botha, Stephen Archer, Alex Wootton and Sammy Arnold.

The other members of Ireland's World Cup squad who drop out are Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne.

The match at Irish Independent Park will see prop Archer becoming the 11th Munster player to make 200 appearances for the Irish province.

The hosts lead the way in Conference B, with five wins from their six outings, with Edinburgh five points behind in third place.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill says he is delighted to have "match winners" McInally and Watson available again

Edinburgh have 'plenty of confidence' - Cockerill

Both sides were involved in European draws last weekend with Edinburgh pegged back late on by Bordeaux at Murrayfield in the Challenge Cup.

Munster were 44-14 winners when Edinburgh visited Thomond Park 12 months ago.

"We are certainly under no illusions," said Cockerill. "Munster are the Conference B leaders who have a great home record. However, we've selected a very experienced side with plenty of confidence.

"It's great to have Hamish and Stuart back. They are both special players who are match winners in their own right.

"We are looking for a reaction after dropping points at home against Bordeaux and the squad will be hungry to put in a quality performance against very tough opposition."

Munster: Daly; Nash, Arnold, Goggin, Wootton; Healy, McCarthy; O'Connor, Marshall, Archer, Wycherley, O'Shea, O'Donoghue (capt), O'Donnell, Botha.

Replacements: O'Byrne, J Cronin, Knox, Holloway, Oliver, N Cronin, Hanrahan, R Scannell.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Sau, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Sutherland, Berghan, Carmichael, Miller, Shiel, Hickey, Taylor.