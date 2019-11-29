Premiership: Kyle Sinckler set for Harlequins return against Gloucester

Kyle Sinckler was knocked out in a collision against South Africa and replaced by Dan Cole

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England prop Kyle Sinckler is in line to make his first Harlequins appearance since the World Cup after being named on the bench to face Gloucester.

Sinckler lasted just three minutes of the final against South Africa before suffering a head injury.

Gloucester retain just four players who started against Montpellier in the European Champions Cup last weekend.

Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris and Ollie Thorley remain in the backs and lock Alex Craig continues in the pack.

Quins also continue with England prop Joe Marler in an unchanged front row from the Champions Cup win against Bath, while Gloucester welcome back Danny Cipriani and Joe Simpson to their half-backs.

Harlequins: R Chisholm; Murley, Campagnaro, Lang, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Symons, Lewies, Lawday, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Auterac, Sinckler, Cavubati, Kunatani, Landajo, Saili, Ismaiel.

Gloucester: Marshall; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Mostert, Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Fourie, Hohneck, Balmain, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Twelvetrees, Banahan.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).