Premiership: Bristol Bears v London Irish

Charles Piutau has overcome an ankle injury to return for Bristol at full-back

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 1 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears have Charles Piutau, John Afoa and Nathan Hughes back from injury for the visit of London Irish.

Winger Toby Fricker is handed a first Premiership start after impressing with tries in the European Challenge Cup.

Irish move Curtis Rona to the blindside wing in the absence of Ben Loader, with centre Tom Stephenson continuing alongside Terrence Hepetema.

Australia second row Adam Coleman is set to make his Exiles debut after being named among the replacements.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau, Fricker; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Y Thomas, Lahiff, Holmes, Hamilton, Randall, Lloyd, Leiua.

London Irish: Jackson; Naholo, Stephenson, Hepetema, Rona; Myler, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha, Van der Merwe (capt), Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Elrington, Chawatama, Coleman, Mafi, Ioane, Phipps, Parton.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).