Wales Women v Barbarians (Sat)

Siwan Lillicrap captained Wales to wins over Scotland and Crawshays

Wales Women v Barbarians Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 11:45 GMT Coverage: Live coverage S4C, reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Number eight Siwan Lillicrap retains the Wales captaincy to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Saturday.

The side shows two changes from their previous Test, a 17-3 win in Scotland a fortnight ago, although Wales beat invitational side Crawshays last week.

Paige Randall replaces Cardiff Blues team-mate Rebekah O'Loughlin on the wing.

The other change is at scrum-half, where Keira Bevan is preferred to fellow Osprey Niamh Terry.

There are starting places for Paige Randall, Megan Webb and Robyn Lock who have all made their international debuts this autumn.

The game is part of a double-header at the Principality Stadium, which sees the men's side play against the Barbarians later in the day in what is new Wales coach Wayne Pivac's first game in charge.

In total Wales coaches Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have introduced 14 new faces since taking the reins from Rowland Phillips.

Former Wales prop Horsman says it was always their plan to use the five November matches to look at expanding their options.

"We've created strength in depth in all positions and selection for this game is a huge reward for what we've asked of them," Horsman said.

"The autumn has already been successful in terms of what we set out to do. We've exposed a host of players to international rugby and they have grabbed the opportunity with both hands."

Lillicrap, who has taken over the captaincy from long-term skipper Carys Phillips - who fails to make the squad for the third consecutive match - says it is a huge honour.

"I've never given up and would always tell people not to give up on their dream. Keep striving for it," said the Ospreys back-row.

"I got my first cap at 28, I'm 32 now with 31 caps and to be given the honour of leading my country is another absolute dream come true. To do it at Principality Stadium in a high-profile double-header is taking the dream to another level."

The Barbarians side is coached by former Wales forward Rachel Taylor, who was also part of the Crawshays coaching team which lost to Wales 29-8 last weekend.

The starting XV includes Wales full-back Dyddgu Hywel, who retired from international rugby earlier this year after winning 31 caps.

Wales: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Paige Randall (Cardiff Blues), Megan Webb (Cardiff Blues), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears), Keira Bevan (Ospreys); Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Cardiff Blues), Natalia John (Ospreys), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Robyn Lock (Ospreys), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester/Dragons), Siwan Lillicrap (capt, Ospreys).

Replacements: Molly Kelly (RGC), Gwenllian Jenkins (Scarlets), Amy Evans (Swansea), Abbie Fleming (Cardiff Blues), Alex Callender (Scarlets), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets), Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues), Kayleigh Powell (Ospreys).

Barbarians: Tess Gard'ner (Ponsonby & Auckland); Lauren Harris (Scotland), Ariana Hira (Kalamunda, Australia), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC, Ireland), Dyddgu Hywel (Gloucester Hartpury, Wales); Ruahaei Demant (College Rifles, New Zealand), Brianna Miller (Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue RFC, Canada); Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (capt, Christchurch RFC, New Zealand). Clara Nielson (Bristol Bears, England), Silvia Turani (Rugby Colorno, Italy), Eloise Blackwell (Eden Rugby, New Zealand), Rebecca Clough (Cotteslow, Australia), Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary's College RFC, Ireland), Anna Caplice (Harlequins, Ireland), Charmaine McMenamin (Ponsonby & Auckland, New Zealand).

Replacements: Sasha Acheson (Worcester Warriors, England), Saki Minami (Yokogawa Musashino Artemi-Stars, Japan), Seina Saito (Mie PEARLS, Japan), Beth Stafford (Firwood Waterloo), Alycia Washington (New York Rugby Club, Scion Rugby Academy, USA), Ashlee Byrge (San Diego Surfers, USA), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC, Ireland), Annabel Sergeant (Old Belvedere RFC, Ireland).