Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets (Fri)

New Zealander Matt Faddes returns to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield

Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Ulster have made six personnel changes to their starting line-up for Friday's visit of the Scarlets to Belfast.

Robert Baloucoune, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy and Bill Johnston come into the backs, with Kieran Treadwell and Matthew Rea named among the forwards.

Scarlets have had three players released by Wales, with hooker Ryan Elias and prop Samson Lee in the front row and Steff Evans at full-back.

Tongan second row Sam Lousi makes his debut after signing from Hurricanes.

Lousi has played eight times for Tonga and made four appearances in the 2019 World Cup.

Tevita Ratuva has been banned for three weeks after being sent off in their European Challenge Cup defeat in Toulon.

The Fiji international lock admitted striking the head of Mamuka Gorgodze with his shoulder.

Ulster are without utility back Will Addison, who has been suspended for four weeks after being found guilty of making a dangerous tackle on Paul Jedrasiak during the Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne last week.

Billy Burns misses out with a hamstring injury, while Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy all drop out.

Ludik moves from the right wing to full-back as he makes his 100th appearance, while Baloucoune is set for his first start of the season. Faddes joins Stuart McCloskey in midfield and Johnston partners Cooney in the half-backs.

Treadwell's inclusion in the second row is one of two changes in the forwards, with Rea returning at blind-side flanker.

Teams lie second in Conferences

Scarlets, who lie second in Conference B with five wins from six outings, are without a number of players on duty with Wales, who play the Barbarians on Saturday.

Ulster are second in Conference A with four wins from six but trail leaders Leinster by nine points.

Dan McFarland's side come into the game at Kingspan Stadium on the back of wins over Bath and Clermont in their opening two European games.

The Irish province defeated Scarlets in three of the four meetings between the teams last season.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Faddes, McCloskey, Gilroy; Johnston, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore; A O'Connor, Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, O'Toole, D O'Connor, Timoney, Shanahan, Curtis, Kernohan.

Scarlets: S Evans; Baldwin, S Hughes (capt), Asquith, M Williams; D Jones, Hardy; P Price, Elias, Lee, Rawlins, Lousi, Cassiem, Macleod, Thomson.

Replacements: M Jones, D Evans, Kruger, Cummins, J Morgan, J Evans, Lamb, Conbeer.