John Mulvihill: Cardiff Blues coach happy to feel pressure

John Mulvihill left his role with Japanese club Honda Heat in Japan to become Blues head coach

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says it is right he feels under constant pressure at the region.

Blues have lost five out of eight games this season including a 14-11 Challenge Cup home defeat against a second-string Leicester side last Saturday.

Mulvihill has come in for criticism from some supporters on social media.

"We have a lot of support from Cardiff Blues fans and the keyboard warriors can take as many pot shots as they want," said Mulvihill.

"It is not going to deflect from the path we are on and eventually we will get there."

Australian Mulvihill, who is in his second season in charge after taking over from Danny Wilson, said the players had an "honesty session" on Monday after the Leicester defeat.





"You can't just gloss over things and we need to make sure we learn from our mistakes rather than repeating them," said Mulvihill.

"There was probably more pressure last year on us as a group and on me particularly. We have had a lot of changes in our playing and staff group.

"It is still early season and we are finding our feet and I am confident we will win more games than we lose this season and are not too far from turning it around.

"If you don't wake up and feel a bit of pressure every time you go to work, that means you are not worried about your job and what the club means to you and a lot of other people.

"The supporters put their hands in their pockets and want to see good performances."

While Mulvihill has been criticised on social media, Blues centre Willis Halaholo has used Twitter to defend his recent selection for Wales' squad to play Barbarians.

The New Zealand-born centre qualified on residency at the start of November, but has been ruled out after suffering a serious knee injury.

His selection, along with that of fellow Kiwi Johnny McNicholl, led to some criticism on social media which Halaholo responded to.

Willis Halaholo was injured playing for Cardiff Blues against Leicester on 23 November

Mulvihill suggests his player should have kept his counsel.

"Social media can be used as a good and bad tool and brings out the best and worst in people," said Mulvihill. "It's an avenue where people can air what they feel but it is not necessarily right.

"If he feels it's what he had to do then that's him but I can't stop individuals venting their frustrations.

"I would hope we would keep that in house and people are strong enough to see there are more supporters than detractors."

Mulvihill did though defend Halaholo's Wales selection.

"Two of his kids are born here and are identified as being Welsh," said Mulvihill.

"He identifies himself as being Welsh because he has done the hard yards so there is no reason why he should not wear the jersey proudly.

"For him to be on the verge of playing for Wales this week and now next week be in an operating theatre is tough for him to take."