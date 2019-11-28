Andrew Kitchener: Worcester Warriors lock forward extends contract

Andrew Kitchener is still waiting to score his first senior try for Worcester

Worcester Warriors lock forward Andrew Kitchener has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Kitchener, 23, signed his first professional deal with Warriors in May, just prior to finishing an economics degree at Birmingham University.

He has made 37 appearances since making his Worcester debut in Moscow against Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup in October 2016.

"Kitch is an outstanding talent," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He has already shown that he is a force to be reckoned with at Premiership level and I firmly believe that he will, in time, play for England."

Warriors' academy has produced two international players in recent seasons, Grand Slam-winning Wales winger Josh Adams, who is now at Cardiff Blues, and back-rower Ted Hill, who won his first England cap in autumn 2018 against Japan.

Hill signed his own two-year contract extension with the club on Wednesday.

Shrewsbury-born Kitchener is the younger brother of fellow lock Graham Kitchener, who left Leicester to return to Sixways this summer after eight years away.