Ospreys: Sean Holley believes Welsh coach 'important'

Sean Holley was Ospreys coach when they won the Magners League title 2010

Sean Holley says Ospreys should appoint a Welshman to replace Allen Clarke.

Former Ireland hooker Clarke departed as head coach on Tuesday with the region having lost seven of their eight matches this season.

Holley was in charge at the Liberty Stadium between 2008 and 2012.

"There are a lot of quality coaches out there who could do a job. For me, and I have always believed this and said I think a Welsh coach is important," Holley said.

"We come from an area where young Welshmen have a culture and society you have to know. You have to know how to man-manage them and bring them through, and make them tick.

"So I would like to see somebody who is Welsh get in there who understands the region."

Ex-Ospreys and Wales scrum half Mike Phillips tweeted that he would back the appointment of a Welsh coach while Ian Gough - who played lock for the region - told Radio Wales he would like to see Warren Gatland in charge.

Ospreys have still not confirmed Clarke's departure, but made their first public comments on the matter via social media on Wednesday evening.

The post 30 hours after the news of his departure broke admitted they are in talks with the Northern Irishman.

Holley has been suggested as a possible successor to Clarke, and when asked directly whether he was a interested said: "I have been out of coaching three years so whether somebody would bother to pick up the phone now I don't know.

"But I am very close to the game and still have a huge appetite.

"Whether that's right for me and my family, I don't know, but I'd certainly wouldn't turn down the offer of helping in any capacity and that's just not at the Ospreys."

Holley has been working as a television pundit since his last coaching role with Bristol, which he left in 2016.