Allen Clarke: Ospreys players share blame for problems, says James Hook

James Hook and Richie Pugh face the media at a Pro14 media event in Cardiff on Wednesday

James Hook says Ospreys players must share responsibility for the team's poor form which resulted in coach Allen Clarke departing on Tuesday.

Ospreys have won only one out of eight competitive games this season.

The region have still not confirmed Clarke's departure with veteran player Hook and coach Richie Pugh not allowed to answer questions on the subject at a Pro14 media event on Wednesday.

But Hook said coaching was being taken by Matt Sherratt and Carl Hogg.

Hook told media at a Pro14 promotional event: "It has been tough. One win from eight is probably not good enough. The boys realise that.

"It's not just management. We have got a responsibility, we have got to hold our hands up as well.

"In football, rugby, the coach carries the can. That's the way it goes, it's a business. Speaking from my point of view and other players, they do take responsibility as well."

The region's silence on Clarke's departure has led to criticism on social media, with some on Twitter claiming the region should clarify matters for fans.

It followed the announcement last week that backs coach Sherratt would be leaving at the end of the current season.

BBC Wales has asked the region to comment.

Ospreys play Cheetahs in the Pro14 at the Gnoll in Neath on Saturday with preparations going ahead as normal, according to Pugh and Hook.

"I'm involved in the sessions. We're prepping as we would normally," Pugh said.

Hook added: "Matt Sherratt's there, Hoggy's there. These are quality coaches who take our sessions through most of the week anyway. So there's plenty of experience there to look after it.

"We've been told we can't say too much - and, I've got to be honest, I don't know a lot myself.

"We've been in tough situations and as players all we can do is focus on the game on Saturday."