Pro14: Ulster coach McFarland looks for better execution

Louis Ludik in action against the Scarlets' Tom Prydie last season

Ulster coach Dan McFarland is looking for his side to be more clinical in the execution of chances in order to build on a promising start to the season.

The Irish province have won their first two Champions Cup fixtures, and lie second in Conference A of the Pro14 with four wins from six games.

The Scarlets are the visitors to Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

"Attack-wise we are creating chances but making too many mistakes in terms of finishing those," said McFarland.

"We have ground out wins and we have had some really good performances but I don't think we are at a stage yet where we can say we have performed as well as we can.

"We have shown in fits and starts how well we can play but we haven't put together performances that are 80 minutes yet."

Ulster defeated the Scarlets in three of their four meetings last season but the Welsh side have made a good start to their Pro14 campaign, winning five of their first six outings.

Ulster have lost to Cheetahs and Munster and lie nine points behind Leinster as they chase the second place that would guarantee a home play-off semi-final.

"We need to kick on and if we want to be at the thick end of competitions at the end of the season we are going to have to play better over the next few games.

"In terms of the forwards we have come a long way and the pack have put together some good performances.

Defensive strength

"Defensively the systems and processes Jared has put in place over the period of last season are showing some benefits."

Utility back Louis Ludik agrees that defence has been a strong point of Ulster's season to date.

"Our defence has been very good, our line speed really good. That has been our best facet in my opinion," said Ludik.

"We're expecting the Scarlets to throw the ball around - they're kicking the ball a little bit less - it seems they're trying to run the ball more.

"They are playing a lovely brand of rugby so it's going to be tough and a challenge defensively. They aren't going to come here and gift us the win. We're going to have to fight for it."