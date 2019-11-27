Dragons lose Jordan Williams to serious knee injury

Former Scarlet Jordan Williams joined Dragons from Bristol for the 2018-19 season

Dragons back Jordan Williams faces a long lay-off with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old, who plays wing or full-back, will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury as Dragons beat Enisei-STM 49-22 in the European Challenge Cup.

He scored a try against the Russian side in Krasnodar with boss Dean Ryan admitting the player's injury was a blow for the region.

"Jordan was playing the best rugby that I have seen from him," said Ryan.

"His counter-attacking is up there with the best," said Ryan.

"The timing hurts us as a club because he is so influential in lots of things that we have been good at.

"The key is to have the surgery and start looking forward on what is always a long journey back from that sort of injury."