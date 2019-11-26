Ospreys part company with head coach Allen Clarke

Ospreys have parted company with head coach Allen Clarke after a dire start to their 2019-20 season.

They have won only once in seven Pro14 games and lost both games in the European Champions Cup.

Clarke signed a three-year deal with Ospreys to be head coach in April 2018.

The former Ireland hooker joined the region as forwards coach in summer 2017, and became interim boss in January 2018 following the departure of previous boss Steve Tandy.

Clarke's exit comes soon after Ospreys announced backs coach Matt Sherratt is leaving at the end of the current campaign.

More to follow.