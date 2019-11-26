Dan McFarland: We're not the finished article, says Ulster boss

Ulster top Pool Three in the European Champions Cup after beating Bath and Clermont Auvergne in their opening two games

Head coach Dan McFarland has said that Ulster have plenty more in the locker as they return to domestic action.

Victories over Bath and Clermont Auvergne mean Ulster top Pool Three in the European Champions Cup and McFarland's side sit second in the Pro14's Conference A after six games.

Scarlets, who are second in Conference B, travel to Belfast on Friday night.

"We're still in a process of development and we're by no means the finished article," said McFarland.

The Englishman is hopeful that Ulster's form on the European stage can help build momentum in the Pro14.

"The morale is good. It is great to get those victories on the board which puts us in a good position," he added on the European games.

"We've had some good wins and we've ground out some wins, but I don't think we are at a stage where we say we performed as well as we can.

"I think we have shown in fits and starts how well we can play, but we haven't put together performances that are 80 minutes.

"We certainly need to kick on if we want to be in the thick end of competitions at the end of the year.

"The ambition of the club is high and we want to get there, but we also realise we're not there yet and there will be days we will have to grind games out."

We have to win at home

Wales have named 12 Scarlets players in their squad to face the Barbarians on Saturday, but McFarland says that Ulster have to be prepared to face a full-strength outfit.

"We'll plan that they will have a number of their players available to them, and looking at their squad, they haven't had a lot of players available to them most of the season," added the 47-year-old, who will be sweating on the availability of Will Addison after the full-back was cited after the win against Clermont.

"We understand that they have a new coaching team but we know that they still want to move the ball around.

"They present considerable challenges, so if your defence is not spot on or well organised then you can be cut open."

Ulster are undefeated at the Kingspand Stadium this season

McFarland admits Ulster are taking their season just one game at a time, and says his side have to place an emphasis on home advantage.

"At the end of the season it is not about where you get the wins, it is about how many wins you have," he added.

"Winning at home is really important and there is a focus on that.

"The minimum requirement is that we give everything we have, and we have certainly done that.

"We won a lot of tight games and I'd like to win them a little more comfortably."