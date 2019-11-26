Will Addison: Ulster full-back cited after Paul Jedrasiak tackle

Will Addison's tackle on Paul Jedrasiak occurred in the 31st minute of the game at the Kingspan Stadium

Will Addison has been cited for a tackle on Clermont Auvergne's Paul Jedrasiak in Ulster's European Champions Cup win over the French side.

Addison is alleged to have committed "an act of foul play" as he tackled the lock in the 31st minute in Belfast.

Under World Rugby's sanctions, Addison could be suspended for two weeks if it is deemed to be a low-end offence or up to a year for a top-end misdemeanour.

The 27-year-old's hearing will take place in London on Wednesday.

Jedrasiak was forced off injured after the players' heads collided, but referee JP Doyle cleared the Ulster full-back of any foul play after consulting TMO Trevor Fisher.

However, citing commissioner John Byett has decided the tackle was worth a review and Ulster will now be sweating over Addison's availability.

Ulster top Pool Three after two wins from their opening two games, and Addison could miss Friday's Pro14 encounter against Scarlets and a Champions Cup game at home to Harlequins the following weekend.

If a harsher punishment is handed out then the Ireland international could be suspended for the return fixture against Harlequins, a trip to Leinster and games at home against Connacht and Munster.