Filo Paulo: Cardiff Blues sign Samoa international Filo Paulo

Filo Paulo joined Benetton from Cardiff Blues in 2015

Cardiff Blues have re-signed Samoa international lock Filo Paulo until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old played three matches at the World Cup in Japan, taking his international appearances to 34.

Paulo spent two seasons with the Blues between 2013 and 2015, when he made made 75 appearances.

The 19 stone forward will bolster a Blues pack missing Wales internationals Ellis Jenkins, Josh Navidi and Rory Thornton with injuries.

"We're really happy to welcome Filo into the squad. He was a really popular member within the squad during his first period here and he'll be an important addition, especially with the season set to intensify over the next couple of months," said head coach John Mulvihill.

"He's a big man who can add some bulk to our options in the second row."

Paulo could be available for the European Challenge Cup clash against Pau on Saturday, 7 December.