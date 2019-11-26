Rory Hutchinson: Northampton and Scotland centre extends contract

Rory Hutchinson has already scored three tries in nine appearances for Northampton this season

Northampton and Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club.

The length of the deal is undisclosed, but the 23-year-old has been at the club since joining the academy in 2016.

Hutchinson made his international debut against France in August, but missed out on selection for the World Cup.

"I feel like I've been living out my dream over the past six months," he said. "I've no doubt that this is the best place for me to develop further."

Hutchinson was named Saints breakthrough player of the season last season as his performances helped the club to a top-four Premiership finish.

He was rewarded with a first Scotland call-up in the summer before scoring two tries on his first international start against Georgia in Tbilisi.

"Rory is a high-skill player who has made a significant step up in his performances over the past 12 months," Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd said.

"Crucially, he has not taken his foot off the accelerator and has picked up where he left off so far this season."