Ben Te'o signs for Japanese Super Rugby side Sunwolves

Ben T'eo has been playing in France with Toulon

Former England centre Ben Te'o will join Japanese side Sunwolves for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The 32-year-old joined French side Toulon in August after being left out of Eddie Jones' World Cup squad.

Te'o's England omission came shortly after an altercation with full-back Mike Brown during a team bonding session in Italy when Brown was also left out of Jones' squad.

Te'o is one of 14 foreign-born players in the Sunwolves' initial 15-man squad.

Australian number eight Jake Schatz, who has played in 92 Super Rugby matches, mostly for the Queensland Reds, and Georgia hooker Jaba Bregvadze are also included for the 2020 season that begins in February.

This season is set to the be the Sunwolves' final Super Rugby campaign after the Japanese Rugby Football Union and the tournament organisers failed to reach an agreement on their continued involvement.

The team have won only eight of their 62 games in the competition since they joined in 2016, but national team coach Jamie Joseph has praised the opportunity it has provided for Japanese players to play with and against overseas stars.

New Zealand-born Te'o, who has previously represented Samoa at rugby league and has 20 England caps, left Worcester at the end of last season after three injury-blighted years at Sixways.

His decision to move overseas again makes him unavailable to England under the Rugby Football Union's international selection policy.