Scott Williams: Centre training with Wales ahead of Wayne Pivac's first game

Scott Williams, pictured training with Wales, joined the Ospreys from the Scarlets for the 2018-19 season.

Ospreys centre Scott Williams has been called up to train with Wales ahead of Wayne Pivac's first match in charge against Barbarians.

Williams was not included in the original 35-man squad after also missing out on the World Cup.

Willis Halaholo suffered a knee injury in Blues' 14-11 Challenge Cup defeat against Leicester on Saturday evening.

Pivac named three specialist centres in his original squad with Halaholo joined by Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Watkin.

British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out for six months with the knee injury he suffered during the World Cup.

Halaholo has not yet been ruled out of the squad.

Former Scarlet Williams won a PRO12 title with Pivac during his time at that region.

Williams has returned from a serious back injury that ruled him out for most of last season and Pivac last week explained why the 58-times capped centre was not in the initial party to face the Barbarians on 30 November.

"As I mentioned to Scott (Williams) I know a lot about him," said Pivac.

"I coached him for four years and he's been a very, very good player for me in the past. We've won a championship together."