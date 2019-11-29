Pro 14: Benetton v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Cardiff Blues lost to a last-minute converted try at Benetton in 2018

Pro14: Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff Blues make eight changes for Saturday's Pro14 game away to Benetton.

Matthew Morgan returns to full-back and Hallam Amos switches to the wing, after been released from the Wales squad to face the Barbarians on Saturday.

Garyn Smith replaces knee-injury victim Willis Halaholo at centre, while Jason Tovey replaces Wales call-up Jarrod Evans at fly-half.

James Ratti and Macauley Cook start at lock, with Josh Turnbull moving to the back-row, with James Botham at seven.

Botham will be making his first Pro14 start after impressing last week in the side that lost narrowly at home to Leicester Tigers in the European Challenge Cup.

Brad Thyer and Kirby Myhill come into the front row.

"It was a disappointing result for everyone involved with the region last week, but this week we'll shift our focus back to the Pro14 and we see it as a good opportunity to bounce back against a tough Benetton side," Blues coach John Mulvihill said.

"There's a big opportunity for a lot of boys to make a statement and force their way into selection decisions ahead of a crucial period of the season.

"We have a vital European double-header against Pau to come, as well as the festive derbies, and those are the games that everyone wants to be involved in. It's an exciting period for us.

"Results haven't quite gone our way at times this season, but each loss has come down to fine margins. That's why our focus remains on putting in a good performance, because that will put us in the best possible position to get a win out in Italy.

Blues return to Pro 14 action after their last gasp 14-11 European Challenge Cup defeat to Leicester, whilst Benetton suffered a similar fate in the Champions Cup.

They were beaten 32-35 at home by a late Dan Biggar penalty for Northampton.

Blues have won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two sides. Both sides have won two and lost four of their six Pro14 games this season.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward; Ratuva Tavuyara, Ignacio Brex, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Dewaldt Duvenage; Nicola Quaglio, Hame Faiva, Marco Riccioni, Irné Herbst, Eli Snyman, Marco Lazzaroni, Abraham Steyn, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Federico Zani, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Tito Tebaldi, Ian Keatley, Luca Sperandio.

Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Lloyd Williams (capt); Brad Thyer, Kirby Myhill, Scott Andrews, James Ratti, Macauley Cook, Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Gill, Keiron Assiratti, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Alun Lawrence, Lewis Jones, Ben Thomas, Jason Harries.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Paul Haycock (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)