Super6: Watsonians lead the way, wins for Ayrshire Bulls & Boroughmuir

Stafford McDowall was a try-scorer for Ayrshire Bulls
Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall was a try-scorer for Ayrshire Bulls

Watsonians maintained their winning start to the Super6 season with a 34-22 success at home to Stirling County.

Kody McGovern came off the bench on 68 minutes to run in two tries as the hosts hit back from 22-5 down.

The Edinburgh side lead the way from Ayrshire Bulls, who managed a 29-10 win over Southern Knights in Melrose.

Boroughmuir Bears earned their first victory as they edged out Edinburgh rivals Heriot's 34-31.

Southern Knights, away to Boroughmuir next weekend, are the only team without a win.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you