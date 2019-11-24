Japan beat Scotland Women with two late tries

Scotland's Megan Gaffney (right) scored two tries for Scotland

Autumn Test: Scotland 20-24 Japan Scotland: 20 (10) Tries: Gaffney (2), Cockburn, Malcolm Japan: 24 (10) Tries: Taniguchi (2), Ebuchi, Otsuka Cons: Hirayama (2)

Four missed conversions by Helen Nelson proved crucial as Scotland lost 24-20 to Japan at Scotstoun.

Megan Gaffney scored an early try, but Japan responded with two of their own before the eight-minute mark.

Lisa Cockburn made it 10-10 before the break, and scores from Gaffney and Rachel Malcolm had them 20-10 ahead with 20 minutes to go.

But Mako Ebuchi and Ayasa Otsuka managed late tries, with Ai Harayama converting both.

It is the second defeat of Scotland's Autumn Tests after they lost 17-3 to Wales a week ago.