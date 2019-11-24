Montpellier 30-27 Gloucester: Cherry and Whites fall short in European Champions Cup
|Montpellier (24) 30
|Tries: Serfontein, Timu, Nadolo Cons: Paillaugue 3 Pens: Paillaugue 3
|Gloucester (10) 27
|Tries: Braley, Banahan, Simpson Cons: Twelvetrees 2, Evans Pens: Twelvetrees 2
Gloucester produced a valiant fightback but ultimately fell just short in their European Champions Cup defeat by 14-man Montpellier in France.
Benoit Paillaugue kicked the hosts in front before tries from Jan Serfontein, Caleb Timu and Nemani Nadolo.
Callum Braley's first-half try gave Gloucester hope, which grew after the break when Jacques du Plessis was sent off for a high elbow.
Matt Banahan and Joe Simpson both crossed but the hosts held on.
More to follow.
Teams
Montpellier: Immelman; Reilhac, Vincent, Serfontein, Nadolo; Bouthier, Paillaugue; Fichten, B Du Plessis, Chilachava, J Du Plessis, Mikautadze, Ouedraogo, Camara, Timu,
Replacements: Delhommel, Nariashvili, Haouas, Devergie, Sanga, Vincent, Darmon, Willemse
Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Braley; Hohneck, Fourie, Balmain, Craig, Grobler, Polledri, Kriel, Clarke
Replacements: Gleave, Rapava Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Ackermann, Ludlow, Simpson, Atkinson, Banahan