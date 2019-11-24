Montpellier 30-27 Gloucester: Cherry and Whites fall short in European Champions Cup

From the section

Montpellier scrum-half Benoit Paillaugue kicked 15 points in his side's victory over Gloucester

Heineken Champions Cup Montpellier (24) 30 Tries: Serfontein, Timu, Nadolo Cons: Paillaugue 3 Pens: Paillaugue 3 Gloucester (10) 27 Tries: Braley, Banahan, Simpson Cons: Twelvetrees 2, Evans Pens: Twelvetrees 2

Gloucester produced a valiant fightback but ultimately fell just short in their European Champions Cup defeat by 14-man Montpellier in France.

Benoit Paillaugue kicked the hosts in front before tries from Jan Serfontein, Caleb Timu and Nemani Nadolo.

Callum Braley's first-half try gave Gloucester hope, which grew after the break when Jacques du Plessis was sent off for a high elbow.

Matt Banahan and Joe Simpson both crossed but the hosts held on.

More to follow.

Teams

Montpellier: Immelman; Reilhac, Vincent, Serfontein, Nadolo; Bouthier, Paillaugue; Fichten, B Du Plessis, Chilachava, J Du Plessis, Mikautadze, Ouedraogo, Camara, Timu,

Replacements: Delhommel, Nariashvili, Haouas, Devergie, Sanga, Vincent, Darmon, Willemse

Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Braley; Hohneck, Fourie, Balmain, Craig, Grobler, Polledri, Kriel, Clarke

Replacements: Gleave, Rapava Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Ackermann, Ludlow, Simpson, Atkinson, Banahan