Exeter 34-18 Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie 'not dejected' despite loss

Nick Grigg scored an early try for Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors are "disappointed but not dejected" following their 34-18 defeat to Exeter says head coach Dave Rennie.

But he warned Warriors now need to win their next two games to have any chance of qualifying from their Champions Cup group.

They face French side La Rochelle back to back in December.

"They [Exeter] won the kicking battle," said Rennie. "I thought they were good but we've got to be better."

Nick Grigg's early try put Glasgow in front before Joe Simmonds' penalty and a Jonny Hill touchdown saw the Chiefs go ahead in a full-throttle opening to the game.

Two Adam Hastings penalties saw Glasgow lead at-half time, but Exeter dominated after the break.

Tries by Henry Slade, Sam Simmonds and Tom O'Flaherty carried them out of reach before George Turner's late consolation for the visitors.

"We made a couple of errors, we had trouble exiting, lost the kicking battle, I thought they kicked really well, trapped us down there and got rewarded for it," said Rennie, whose side had started with a 13-7 win over Sale Sharks.

"We put pressure on ourselves because we didn't kick well enough, we overplayed a handful of times where we've gone three, four or five phases and we haven't got what we wanted and it's actually OK to put it over the sideline and start again.

"It's something we need to be better in because we battled second half last week in the same situation."