WRU National League results
22 & 23 NOVEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Blackwood 38 - 18 Caerleon
Caldicot 11 - 5 Abergavenny
Newport HSOB P - P Cwmbran
Oakdale P - P Ynysddu
Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog
Talywain P - P Hartridge
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 39 - 17 Llantwit Fardre
Aberdare 15 - 13 Cowbridge
Caerphilly 14 - 31 Cilfynydd
Llanishen 29 - 0 Gilfach Goch
Llantrisant P - P Treharris
Taffs Well P - P Abercynon
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 19 - 6 Bangor
Nant Conwy II 27 - 5 Newtown
Rhyl 6 - 12 Wrexham
Shotton Steel 0 - 17 Mold
Welshpool 33 - 5 Llanidloes
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Aberavon Quins 36 - 0 Bridgend Sports
Heol y Cyw P - P Builth Wells
Porthcawl 29 - 15 Resolven
Pyle 35 - 8 Morriston
Seven Sisters 15 - 11 Pencoed
Ystradgynlais 24 - 26 Maesteg Celtic
DIVISION TWO WEST
Burry Port 45 - 3 Nantgaredig
Fishguard P - P Loughor
Kidwelly 12 - 37 Pontarddulais
Milford Haven P - P Pontyberem
Mumbles P - P Tenby United
Tycroes P - P Carmarthen Athletic
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abercarn P - P Abertillery B G
Abertysswg 22 - 23 Llanhilleth
Deri P - P Machen
Garndiffaith P - P Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Usk 14 - 10 Rhymney
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 20 - 13 Fairwater
CR Cymry Caerdydd 14 - 22 Penygraig
Old Illtydians 7 - 9 Tylorstown
Penarth P - P Llanharan
Pentyrch P - P Cardiff Quins
Pontyclun P - P St Albans
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Machynlleth 21 - 13 Wrexham II
Mold II 3 - 21 Dinbych II
Pwllheli II 0 - 50 Flint
Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 25 Holyhead
Ruthin II 28 - 10 Menai Bridge
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave 15 - 16 Baglan
Cwmgors 16 - 0 Cwmavon
Cwmllynfell P - P Bryncoch
Nantymoel P - P Vardre
Taibach 16 - 8 Swansea Uplands
Tonmawr 10 - 57 Aberavon Green Stars
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Lampeter Town 34 - 0 Cardigan
Llangwm 0 - 31 Aberaeron
Llanybydder 30 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland P - P St Clears
St Davids 10 - 47 Laugharne
Tregaron 11 - 18 Haverfordwest
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 47 - 3 Blackwood Stars
Fleur De Lys 13 - 3 Newport Saracens
Hafodyrynys P - P St Julians HSOB
New Panteg 5 - 45 Chepstow
New Tredegar 10 - 30 Nantyglo
Whitehead P - P Trinant
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cefn Coed P - P Treherbert
Llandaff North P - P Llantwit Major
Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun
Tonyrefail 31 - 3 Llandaff
Wattstown 17 - 16 Gwernyfed
Ynysowen 18 - 17 Caerau Ely
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen P - P Banwen
Briton Ferry 13 - 12 Crynant
Bryncethin 28 - 10 Glais
Cefn Cribwr 17 - 6 Neath Athletic **Abandoned 55 mins - injury
Glyncorrwg 31 - 11 Pontrhydyfen
Penlan 26 - 17 Maesteg
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Bynea 10 - 37 Betws
Llandeilo 6 - 11 Furnace United
New Dock Stars P - P Cefneithin
Penygroes P - P Amman United
Trimsaran 32 - 10 Llandybie
Tumble 21 - 6 Llangadog
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Beaufort 39 - 22 West Mon
Bettws 24 - 5 Pontllanfraith
Crumlin 15 - 0 Brynithel
Malpas 9 - 53 Hollybush
Rogerstone P - P Crickhowell
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 32 - 0 Abersychan
Ferndale P - P Old Tyleryan
Forgeside P - P Girling
Llandrindod Wells 62 - 0 Cwmcarn United
Llanrumney 29 - 3 Cardiff Internationals
Markham P - P Trefil
Tref y Clawdd 38 - 13 Sully View
Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 13 - 6 Rhigos
Penybanc 37 - 0 Ogmore Vale
Pontyates 3 - 20 Cwmgwrach
Pontycymmer P - P Pontardawe
South Gower 10 - 0 Cwmtwrch
Tonna 45 - 0 Pantyffynnon