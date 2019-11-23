Women's Autumn Internationals: England comfortably beat Italy

England centre Emily Scarratt was one of 10 players to retain her place in the starting XV from the side that beat France

England scored 10 tries as they crushed Italy 60-3 in Bedford to complete a clean sweep of victories from their autumn internationals.

The Red Roses' driving maul and scrum were imperious throughout, with Vicky Fleetwood, Poppy Cleall and Heather Kerr going over from close range in the first 25 minutes.

Abby Dow beat two players to score and see England go in 22-3 up, with world player of the year Emily Scarratt surging through a gap to add a fifth try.

As weather conditions worsened hooker Kerr muscled over for the second time, with a penalty try adding to scores from replacements Amy Cokayne, Rownita Marston and Sarah Bern.

Italy - who finished second to Grand Slam winners England in this year's Six Nations - showed short spells of resistance in the first half but looked a beaten side after the break.

Simon Middleton's side, meanwhile, finish the year with 12 wins from 13 games and extend their run of victories on home soil - now up to 17.

Red Roses end 2019 with a flourish

In front of a 5,000 capacity crowd at Goldington Road - home of men's Championship side Bedford Blues - England made five changes to the side that edged past France in Exeter last weekend.

The Red Roses' opening three tries all came via lineout mauls before Dow finished off a fine move in the right corner with arguably the try of the match to close the first half.

Rain poured down during the second half but England were persistent as the Italians tired on an increasingly heavy surface.

Scarrett showed agility to cut back through a gap to dive over, while referee Hollie Davidson sin-binned Lucia Cammarano and gave England a penalty try as the visitors could not live with the physicality of their opponents.

Having made her England debut off the bench last week, Marston came on to score her first international try before fellow replacement Bern took the hosts into double figures.

England - ranked second in the world - will return to action in February as they begin their Six Nations defence.