Benetton 30-32 Northampton Saints: Dan Biggar's late penalty seals win for visitors

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was one of seven Northampton players to retain his spot in the starting XV

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup Pool One: Benetton v Northampton Saints Benetton: (25) 30 Tries: Faiva 2, Ratuva, Brex Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan 2 Northampton: (15) 32 Tries: Collins 2 Reinach, Sleightholme Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar 3

Dan Biggar kicked a penalty in the 85th minute to seal a bonus-point Champions Cup victory for Northampton against Benetton after a second-half fightback.

Saints scored 17 second-half points with tries by Ollie Sleightholme and a second for Tom Collins before Biggar's decisive penalty.

Benetton led 25-15 at the break after tries by Hame Faiva, Iliesa Ratuva and Nacho Brex, but Collins and a Cobus Reinach try kept Saints in it.

The visitors move top of Pool One.

More to follow.

Teams

Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Brex, Benvenuti, Ioane; Allan, Duvenage; Zani, Faiva, Riccioni, Herbst, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Steyn, Halafihi

Replacements: Mancini Parri, Traore, Pasquali, Cannone, Snyman, Lazzaroni, Tebaldi, Keatley

Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Haywood, Franks, Moon, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Waller, Hill, Bean, Eadie, Mitchell, Dingwall, Furbank